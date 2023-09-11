A brand new £12m college for students with special educational needs has opened in North Lincolnshire.

Trent View College in Scunthorpe is aimed at helping young people develop important skills and prepare them for adulthood, the trust which runs it said.

Designed for 60 students, it has its own large commercial kitchen space, vehicle workshop and hydrotherapy pool.

The college meets strict standards around energy efficiency and environmental impact, according to the Wellspring Academy Trust.