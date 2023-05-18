He has found evidence of Lincolnshire bagpipes being played between the 17th and 19th centuries.

"There are even mentions in Shakespeare's Henry IV Part I," Mr Konradson said.

He found reports that suggested Lincolnshire bagpipes were once "favoured by the Lincolnshire folk more than other instruments".

Producing instruments from scratch makes them "a lot more special", Mr Konradson said, adding you "get a deeper understanding of the personality of the instrument".

He is currently using sycamore wood gifted to him from a friend in Lancashire to make the second prototype.