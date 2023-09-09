Two people have been injured after a train struck a car in County Mayo.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that the incident happened at an unmanned level crossing at about 15:15 local time in Garryredmond, a townland outside Claremorris.

The extent of the injuries to the two people, both male, who were travelling in the car, is not yet known.

The Dublin to Westport train had 190 passengers on board. None of them were injured.

Gardaí (Irish police) and emergency services are at the scene.