Car struck by train at County Mayo level crossing

Train passing at speedGetty Images

The train was travelling between Dublin and Westport

At a glance

  • Two people were injured when a train struck a car in County Mayo

  • RTÉ reports the incident happened at an unmanned level crossing

  • Those injured, both male, were travelling in the car

  • None of the 190 passengers on board the train was hurt

Two people have been injured after a train struck a car in County Mayo.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that the incident happened at an unmanned level crossing at about 15:15 local time in Garryredmond, a townland outside Claremorris.

The extent of the injuries to the two people, both male, who were travelling in the car, is not yet known.

The Dublin to Westport train had 190 passengers on board. None of them were injured.

Gardaí (Irish police) and emergency services are at the scene.

Related Topics