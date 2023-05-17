Children have lost the only green space where they were able to practise football after land in Brighton was churned up by a funfair, a head teacher says.

Damien Jordan, the head teacher of the city's Fairlight Primary and Nursery School, said that pupils could previously only practice at an area called The Level.

He said the green space had been left a muddy "quagmire" for the second time this school year, preventing young footballers from using the space.

Brighton & Hove City Council said its green areas were for all residents, but that it had been "particularly unlucky with the weather". Festival Fun Fairs has been approached for comment.