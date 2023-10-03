Moped-riding robber jailed after attacking cyclist
At a glance
Luke Elmer has been jailed for three years and two weeks after attacking a cyclist
The 19-year-old of Camborne Drive in Hemel Hempstead was with an accomplice when the incident took place on Cambridge's Mill Road on 3 August 2022
He pleaded guilty to robbery, assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH), and fraud by false representation
- Published
A moped-riding robber who attacked and threatened to stab a cyclist has been jailed for three years.
Luke Elmer, of Camborne Drive in Hemel Hempstead, was with an accomplice when one of them threatened to stab a cyclist on Cambridge's Mill Road.
He pleaded guilty to robbery, assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH), and fraud by false representation.
The 19-year-old was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on 2 October.
He was also charged with failing to surrender to bail.
On 3 August 2022, Elmer was riding his moped across a bridge on Mill Road with a man on the back when they cut off a cyclist.
The man with Elmer grabbed the cyclist's t-shirt, and the 19-year-old punched the cyclist twice before riding off, according to Cambridgeshire Police, external.
He was cut off again a few moments later, punched, demanded he hand his wallet over, and was threatened to be stabbed.
The victim complied and shortly after Elmer entered a shop in Mill Road with another man who was wearing a face mask.
They used the cyclist's bank card to make two transactions totalling £108.20.
The incident left the cyclist with swelling, bruising, cuts to his face, and a suspected broken nose.
Det Con Sarah Longbottom said Elmer's behaviour was "absolutely disgraceful".
“The victim was minding his own business, cycling along, when Elmer and his accomplice targeted him in this completely unprovoked attack," she said.
She added: “I’m pleased he was identified and he has now faced justice for his actions.”
Follow East of England news on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and X, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830