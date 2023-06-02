Eastbourne Borough fans to be mascots at FA Cup final
At a glance
Eastbourne Borough supporters Amelie and Sophia will be mascots at Wembley Stadium on Saturday
The sisters were nominated after raising money for charity
Their mother Sarah has cancer
- Published
Two young Eastbourne Borough supporters have been chosen as mascots for the FA Cup final.
Amelie, 12, and Sophia, 10, will walk out with the teams as Manchester City face Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
The sisters were nominated by their club after raising more than £1,200 for Macmillan Cancer Support and St Wilfrid's Hospice in Eastbourne.
Their father, Andrew, said the cause was meaningful to their family as the girls' mother has cancer.
“We can’t get away from the journey that we’re on at home with Sarah being unwell, constant appointments and so forth,” he said.
“But what this has done, it has given us a real focus on something really exciting.”
Amelie added: “It’s going to be really big and busy. But I’m excited to watch the game.”
'Wonderful family'
The sisters’ love of Eastbourne Borough began when the National League South club released free tickets over the summer school holidays to give back to the local community.
In October, Amelie and Sophia took over the Langney Sports clubhouse for a coffee morning to raise money.
Eastbourne Borough manager Danny Bloor said: “We chuckle about how football is the most important thing in the world, but it isn’t
“These amazing young ladies and their wonderful family matter more than any game of football.”
Eastbourne Borough are one of four non-league clubs which nominated to The FA young fans to be mascots – along with Alvechurch, Boreham Wood and Wrexham AFC.
