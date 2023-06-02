Two young Eastbourne Borough supporters have been chosen as mascots for the FA Cup final.

Amelie, 12, and Sophia, 10, will walk out with the teams as Manchester City face Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The sisters were nominated by their club after raising more than £1,200 for Macmillan Cancer Support and St Wilfrid's Hospice in Eastbourne.

Their father, Andrew, said the cause was meaningful to their family as the girls' mother has cancer.