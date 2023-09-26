Tribute paid to motorcyclist living 'dream life'
At a glance
Lyle Wilson died when he crashed his BMW motorcycle in Daventry last month
The 27-year-old's family said he was planning a wedding and had started working as an aerospace engineer
They described him as "living his dream life" before the fatal crash
A motorcyclist who died in a crash at a roundabout has been described by his relatives as "the only man that could steal a whole family's heart".
Lyle Jarrad Wilson, 27, was killed when his BMW crashed in Northern Way in Daventry on 21 August.
Northamptonshire Police said no other vehicles were involved and Mr Wilson died at the scene.
His family said before his death he was "finally living his dream life and loving every minute of it", having just started work as an aerospace engineer.
In a tribute released via the police force, the family said: “This has been a huge shock and a great loss to both his biological family and his chosen family - both in-law and friendships.
"He left behind a beautiful baby girl, his wife-to-be, his parents, siblings, grandparents, his best friends, and all of his extended family and friends.
“He was the best dad to his (then) 10-month-old daughter. His love for his little family outweighed his love for anything else, which says a lot when his life usually revolved around bikes.
"He was eager to grow his family, discussing adoption just a month before.
“He was at the top of the world before this sudden and unexpected loss. Having had the family he always dreamt of, about to get married to his teen-hood sweetheart, starting his dream job as an aerospace engineer.
"He was finally living his dream life and loving every minute of it."
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash to come forward.
