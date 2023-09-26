A motorcyclist who died in a crash at a roundabout has been described by his relatives as "the only man that could steal a whole family's heart".

Lyle Jarrad Wilson, 27, was killed when his BMW crashed in Northern Way in Daventry on 21 August.

Northamptonshire Police said no other vehicles were involved and Mr Wilson died at the scene.

His family said before his death he was "finally living his dream life and loving every minute of it", having just started work as an aerospace engineer.