Arrest after car smashes into amusement arcade

Admiral CasinoGoogle

Nottinghamshire Police said a car smashed into the front door of Admiral Casino in Clifton

A man has been arrested after a car smashed into the front door of an amusement building in Nottingham.

Police were called to Admiral Casino in Southchurch Drive, Clifton, on Monday night, just before 21:30 BST.

No-one was hurt but the door was badly damaged, Nottinghamshire Police added.

A 48-year-old man was found nearby and held on suspicion of criminal damage, failing to provide a specimen of breath, common assault, and possession of cocaine.

He remains in custody.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related internet links