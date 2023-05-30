A man has been arrested after a car smashed into the front door of an amusement building in Nottingham.

Police were called to Admiral Casino in Southchurch Drive, Clifton, on Monday night, just before 21:30 BST.

No-one was hurt but the door was badly damaged, Nottinghamshire Police added.

A 48-year-old man was found nearby and held on suspicion of criminal damage, failing to provide a specimen of breath, common assault, and possession of cocaine.