The force said officers broke up the fight, which left the injured man drifting in and out of consciousness.

He was taken to hospital, but his injuries were not deemed to be life-altering or life-threatening.

The 42-year-old has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Det Sgt Emma Pollard, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are satisfied the two men involved are known to each other and there was no threat to anyone else."