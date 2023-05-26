Conference focusing on key island issues to return
At a glance
The conference is the second to be held in what is now an annual event
Infrastructure, finance and education are set to be key themes this year
It is designed to be an opportunity for government to engage with the public
Government ministers will be joined by guest speakers to address the event
- Published
An event designed to highlight the challenges and opportunities facing the Isle of Man is set to return to the in September.
Housing and infrastructure, education and skills and finance and budgets will be the focus of the Manx government's second annual conference.
The event at the Villa Marina on 20 and 21 September aims to engage with the public over key issues facing the island.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said 2023 the sessions would be a "more flexible times to provide greater access for more of our community".
Mr Cannan said the outcomes of the conference last year informed "further development of the Island Plan and Economic Strategy".
The event will include addresses from guest speakers as well as a number of ministers.
There will also be panel discussions for people to have the chance to question decision makers directly.
A government spokeswoman said the event was an opportunity to "share new ideas and have honest discussions about the challenges and opportunities facing our island," she said.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook, external and Twitter, external? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk