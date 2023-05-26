An event designed to highlight the challenges and opportunities facing the Isle of Man is set to return to the in September.

Housing and infrastructure, education and skills and finance and budgets will be the focus of the Manx government's second annual conference.

The event at the Villa Marina on 20 and 21 September aims to engage with the public over key issues facing the island.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said 2023 the sessions would be a "more flexible times to provide greater access for more of our community".