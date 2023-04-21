Patients awaiting prescriptions from a pharmacy in Castletown have been told to make other arrangements after it closed "abruptly".

Manx Care said the reason Castle Pharmacy in Malew Street shut on Thursday evening was "confidential to the contractor" and out of its control.

The health care provider said it was working to "minimise the disruption" to patients by helping them obtain prescriptions.

It was not clear if the pharmacy would reopen, it added.