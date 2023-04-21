Manx Care steps in after 'abrupt' pharmacy closure
At a glance
Castle Pharmacy closed "abruptly" on Thursday evening
Patients have been told to make alternative arrangements for future prescriptions
People who run out of medication should contact Manx Emergency Doctors Service
- Published
Patients awaiting prescriptions from a pharmacy in Castletown have been told to make other arrangements after it closed "abruptly".
Manx Care said the reason Castle Pharmacy in Malew Street shut on Thursday evening was "confidential to the contractor" and out of its control.
The health care provider said it was working to "minimise the disruption" to patients by helping them obtain prescriptions.
It was not clear if the pharmacy would reopen, it added.
A dedicated helpline for patients, on 642687, operating between 09:00 and 17:00 on weekdays, has been set up.
Anyone who has had a prescription dispensed and not yet collected it, or those who have run out of medication completely, are urged to contact the team for help accessing the medication.
Alternative pharmacies
Patients who run out of their medication on Saturday and Sunday should contact the out-of-hours Manx Emergency Doctors Service.
Manx Care said patients were “advised to make alternative arrangements for the dispensing and collection of their prescriptions” in future due to the uncertainty.
They include Costain Pharmacy in Ballasalla, Lloyds Pharmacy in Castletown, Clear Pharmacy in Port St Mary and Port Erin, or a pharmacy close to a patient’s place of work.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook, external and Twitter, external? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk