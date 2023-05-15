A Manx charity has raised concerns after a large quantity of small polystyrene balls were discovered along an area of the island's coast.

The items have been found across a large area at the site of the former marine biological station, overlooking Port Erin bay.

The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) said the beads were a "legacy" from the demolition of the building.

A spokesman for litter picking group Beach Buddies said they could cause "massive damage to wildlife".