Man sentenced for horse death hit-and-run
A man has been disqualified from driving after a hit-and-run collision led to the death of a horse.
Suffolk Police said two women were thrown from their horses after being struck by a car on Church Lane, Earl Soham, in October.
Edgaras Tilmantas, 34, of Bracken Avenue, Kesgrave, previously admitted careless driving and failing to stop at an accident when he appeared at Ipswich Magistrates' Court.
The same court banned him from driving for nine months and he was fined £854.
Police said one of the women sustained minor injuries in the crash at about 11:15 BST on 22 October.
The horse had to be put down after the incident.
Tilmantas was also ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order and told to pay £105 in costs plus a victim surcharge of £114.
