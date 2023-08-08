Man, 63, sets sail on solo round-the-world race
- Published
A sailor has set off on his attempt to become only the second Welshman to sail on his own around the world without stopping.
Dafydd Hughes, 63, from Talybont, Ceredigion, is taking part in the 2023 Global Solo Challenge - a round-the-world sailing race.
The event starts in A Coruña, in Spain, and sailors must travel east, passing between Antarctica and the capes of South Africa, Australia and South America.
After years of planning, he earlier left Aberystwyth Marina.
"It's just a challenge I fell in love with two-and-a-half years ago," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"When you commit, you are sucked in by the challenge. Two-and-a-half years later, I'm a bit anxious but excited."
Mr Hughes admitted he faced "quite a challenge" - with only about 180 people having accomplished it to date.
Completing the circumnavigation of the globe would see him follow Alex Thomson, from Bangor, Gwynedd, who became the fastest Briton to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world in 2017.
Mr Thomson completed the journey in just under 75 days.
Ahead of his departure, Mr Hughes said he had put most focus into making sure the boat was ready rather than his own fitness, adding: "I've been concentrating on the systems of the boat.
"Making sure I have food for 200 days, IT systems, making sure they work."
Mr Hughes' boat, named Bendigedig - which means wonderful or fantastic in Welsh - returned to the water in 2022 after 20 years on dry land.
He bought it three years ago and has made it seaworthy.
Mr Hughes gave it "a full refit", with new masts, deck, plumbing and rewiring, adding: "She's basically a new boat."
Only 200 were built, he said, adding it was "easy to handle for solo sailors".
While he could become only the second Welshman to finish the route, he said: "My key target is to complete the race, irrespective of winning, to finish the course, enjoy it, inspire someone else to do it."
In terms of what he will miss, he said: "Without the obvious - family - I'm going to miss Wales winning the World Cup."