Mr Ashpole said when his energy contract ended in February he was quoted a new one with the increased price.

He said he "didn't want to have the worry" of the higher bill, so decided to close the shop before the end of the financial year.

"I couldn't afford to pay those overheads," he said.

He added that he felt "sorry" for businesses in a similar position to him.

Mr Ashpole had worked in the shop for 50 years, since the age of 16, and said it was "really emotional" to close.

He said: "It's been been a real pleasure, I've really enjoyed it.

"People are giving me cards and saying 'thank you very much', it's really humbling.