Isle of Man athletes have secured three golds in the half marathon in the last day of action at the Islands Games.

Corrin Leeming, who came second in the men's 10,000m earlier in the week, crossed the finish line first in the men’s event in St Peter Port with a time of 1:08.16.

His time, combined with the scores of fourth-placed Alan Corlett and 11th-placed Samuel Jones, meant the team also came out on top.

Meanwhile, in the women’s half marathon, double gold medalist at the Guernsey Games Rachael Franklin took the top spot on the podium, helping the the women's team earn silver overall.