Public toilets face axe in cost-cutting budget
- Published
A council could close 10 public toilets, reduce museum opening hours and increase car park fees, in a bid to cut costs.
Erewash Borough Council has announced the plans as it applies to increase council tax bills by 2.99%.
With increases from the county council and the police, an average Band B house in Erewash could have an overall bill of about £1,600.
Council leaders also invited every member of staff to apply for redundancy or early retirement in a bid to save money.
The council has published its budget plans for the 2023/24 financial year ahead of a meeting on Wednesday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Plans are expected to be voted through next week.
The local authority has deleted vacancies for a neighbourhood warden and a climate change officer, saving £70,000.
The removal of the latter post will "delay the development and implementation of the council’s climate change strategy", the council said.
Within the budget, the council announced plans to hike fees for the Long Eaton Station car park, in a bid to bring in an extra £18,000 over the next financial year, with overall parking income totalling £114,000 over the past 12 months.
Papers show the council only plans to retain four public toilets at Ilkeston Marketplace, Orchard Street in Long Eaton and in Victoria Park and West Park.
The council also hopes to save a further £164,000 through the reduction of reception opening times at their offices, museum opening times and the reduction in bus stop maintenance.
The council says it will look to lease surplus office space in its own headquarter buildings in a bid to bring in £19,000 over the next year and £32,000 in the year after.
It said: “There are no plans to sell off any of the council’s administrative buildings, just maximise income from letting out surplus space.”