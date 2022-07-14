Battersea Dogs and Cats Home: Duchess of Cornwall celebrates 160 years of centre

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has hosted a reception in honour of the 160th birthday of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home (BDCH).

The duchess was greeted by Reggie the Labrador as part of a canine guard of honour for the animal welfare charity, based in south-west London.

BDCH was founded in 1860 to rehome unwanted pets and has helped more than three million animals.

The charity has seen an influx of abandoned pets as owners returned to work when the pandemic eased, and is concerned the cost of living crisis will add to those numbers.