The trust had already secured £150,000 from the Scottish Land Fund, but needed to raise more than £12,600 through a crowdfunding appeal to complete the funds it required to refurbish the property.

Garry Charnock, chairman of Port Bannatyne Development Trust, said: “We are totally bowled over by the support from the local community and others who live on the island or further afield.

"We can now move forward to buy, refurbish and open The Anchor Tavern in Spring 2022."

Port Bannatyne is among a number of Scottish communities buying their local pub.

They include a bid to buy the Old Forge in Inverie on the Knoydart Peninsula in Lochaber.

The only way of reaching the village - and its pub - is by walking 18 miles (29km) or making a seven-mile (11km) sea crossing.

The Old Forge went up for sale earlier this year for offers over £425,000, and in October the community won £508,000 from the Scottish Land Fund to put towards buying and renovating the pub.

In 2019, the community of Gartmore in the Trossachs bought their historic local hotel, the Black Bull.