Shops in a town with 85 independent retailers said it had been a positive month despite the impact of the rising cost of living.

Retail sales volumes dropped 0.4% in November, figures from the Office of National Statistic (ONS) showed.

But traders in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, said they were seeing sales return to a pre-pandemic level.

"It’s so nice to see people about in town again," Charlotte Owen, co-owner of clothes shop H-Town Rags, said.