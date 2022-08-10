Rare microscopic crustaceans have been discovered in two caves in the Highlands.

Researchers believe the species of ostracod uncovered in Smoo Cave in Sutherland and Allt nan Uamh Stream Cave in Assynt could be a first for Scotland.

They are about one millimetre in size and live in pools inside the caves.

Scientists Lee Knight and Dominika Wroblewska made the finds while sampling 32 caves across Scotland.

Dr Knight said: “Styglobitic creatures live entirely below the earth’s surface and preliminary findings show that one particular ostracod could be the first recorded in Scotland.

“The specimens have been tentatively identified as Fabaeformiscandona latens from Allt nan Uamh Stream Cave and Smoo Cave, these are of importance because records of this genus are very rare in Britain.”

Highland Life Highland rangers Donald Mitchell and Imogen Furlong assisted the researchers in their work in the Highlands.