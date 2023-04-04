Supporters of a campaign to reopen a village railway station have written to the government for backing.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan wrote to rail minister Huw Merriman about the campaign to reopen Baschurch station, which shut in the 1960s.

Baschurch is a large village in Shropshire with a population of more than 2,000 people. It lies on the line between Shrewsbury and Gobowen.

The Department for Transport has been asked for a response.