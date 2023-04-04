Minister urged to support plan to reopen railway station
Supporters of a campaign to reopen a village railway station have written to the government for backing.
North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan wrote to rail minister Huw Merriman about the campaign to reopen Baschurch station, which shut in the 1960s.
Baschurch is a large village in Shropshire with a population of more than 2,000 people. It lies on the line between Shrewsbury and Gobowen.
The Department for Transport has been asked for a response.
The village station closed in the 1960s as a casualty of Dr Beeching's cuts, which saw many stations and railway lines close.
The Baschurch Station Campaign committee has been campaigning to bring it back.
If the station reopened, trains could run to Shrewsbury and Gobowen and other destinations on the line to Chester, the group said.
There was a "huge body of support" for the idea, Ms Morgan said and called on the minister to co-ordinate with groups like Network Rail to make it happen.
"This is now the right time for the Government to get involved in pushing forward plans," the Liberal Democrat MP added.
Shropshire Council has approved plans for space for a possible railway station car park in the town..
