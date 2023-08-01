Police stop vehicle travelling in wrong direction

A43 road signGoogle

The vehicle was seen driving on the wrong side of the A43 dual carriageway

Police in Northamptonshire have stopped a vehicle travelling the wrong way down a busy dual carriageway.

Officers saw a vehicle driving north on the A43 southbound, between Kettering and Corby, at about 22:40 BST on Monday.

Police, who were on their way to another incident, said the driver was stopped safely and was reported for driving without due care and attention.

"Thankfully there were no collisions," Northamptonshire Police tweeted.

