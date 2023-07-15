Man arrested after woman's body found in Cork
A man has been arrested after a fatal assault at a house in Cork.
Gardaí (Irish police) discovered the body of a woman in her late 30s in the Wilton area of the city at about 22:10 local time on Friday.
Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.
Police said a technical examination would take place on Saturday morning.
The state pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.