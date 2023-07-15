Man arrested after woman's body found in Cork

Garda at the scene of death in Cork RTE

The woman's body was found at a property in the Wilton area of the city

At a glance

  • The body of a woman in her 30s was discovered at a house in Cork.

  • Gardaí (Irish police) and emergency services attended the scene on Friday night.

  • A man in his early 40s was arrested and remains in custody.

A man has been arrested after a fatal assault at a house in Cork.

Gardaí (Irish police) discovered the body of a woman in her late 30s in the Wilton area of the city at about 22:10 local time on Friday.

Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

Police said a technical examination would take place on Saturday morning.

The state pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

