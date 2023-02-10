Two men who admitted facilitating the murder of a 17-year-old have been jailed at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin in the Republic of Ireland.

Keane Mulready-Woods from Drogheda, County Louth, was murdered in January 2020 and his body was dismembered.

Paul Crosby, aged 27, from Rathmullan Park in Drogheda, and 49-year-old Gerard Cruise were sentenced on Friday.

Crosby was jailed for 10 years and Cruise was jailed for seven years.