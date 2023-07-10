A controversial plan to house asylum seekers at a hotel is still causing confusion for people living nearby, Wales' first minister has said.

Mark Drakeford said confidence has been "badly damaged" over the handling of the situation at Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.

Speaking the day after police arrested two people at a protest at the site, he called for the Home Office to be more open with the public.

The Home Office said it worked to ensure arrangements for people in the area were safe.