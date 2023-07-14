King Charles III and Queen Camilla are among the eye-catching "visitors" to a small town's scarecrow annual festival.

Louise Henson, 56, and Lizzy Heritage, 49, are better known as "the scarecrow ladies" after launching the events and competitions in Llysfaen, Conwy county.

The two friends started getting creative with scarecrows outside their homes during lockdown to "make people laugh".

"There are lonely people in our community, and I think we've managed to help them and to give them a bit of a sense of purpose," said Lizzy.