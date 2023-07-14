Horse freed from mud after two-hour rescue effort
A horse that got stuck in mud has been freed after a two-hour rescue effort.
Hampshire fire crews were called to Burley in the New Forest after the horse was unable to move its legs from the boggy ground shortly after 17:00 BST on Tuesday.
A vet was called to sedate the shire horse - called Bon - and a specialist animal rescue team also provided assistance.
Photographs from the scene show the 18-hands (6ft) high horse was put in a harness before being pulled back onto its feet.
In a statement, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: "Bon was successfully back on four legs and more solid ground near Moorhill Road in Burley, before [the crews] made up their equipment and returned to station at around 19:30."
