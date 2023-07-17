South East Water said last year’s record-breaking heatwave and other extreme weather cost it about £17m during the last financial year.

The utility company said the cost of the exceptional conditions had come from responding by sourcing new water, paying compensation to customers and repairing leaks.

It helped push the firm into a pre-tax loss of £74.2m in the year to the end of March, down from a profit of £17m a year earlier. Revenue was up 2.5% to £257.5m.

South East Water supplies about 2.2m customers in Kent, Sussex, Surrey Hampshire and Berkshire.