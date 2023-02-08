Mackintosh house extension project nearly complete
A renovation project at the only house in England designed by Scottish architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh is nearing completion.
Now a tourist attraction, 78 Derngate in Northampton is getting a new extension to its neighbouring properties to cater for more visitors.
The Glasgow architect was celebrated in his city and Europe, but died in poverty in 1928.
Liz Jansson, house manager, said "we’re nearly there and I can’t wait to be able to launch this new building".
Popular throughout Europe in the early 20th Century, Mackintosh was influential on design movements such as Art Nouveau and Secessionism.
The terraced house in Northampton was his final commission and the only place in the world where his architectural and interior style can be seen in their original setting.
The trust also owns the neighbouring properties of 80 and 82 Derngate, which house the visitor centre featuring exhibition space, a shop and education centre.
Number 78 has a capacity for only 30 people, and number 82 is getting a two-storey glass extension.
Liz Jansson, house manager, said: "We just need more space to enhance our visitors’ experience, because capacity in the heritage house itself is limited, and larger groups will soon be able to spread out in the adjoining extended visitor centre and gardens.
“This exciting project took a long time to get through planning and delays caused by the pandemic and other unforeseen events, but we’re nearly there and I can’t wait to be able to launch this new building and extensive improvements.
"It's just a wonderful place to be and we're very lucky to have this in Northampton."
The trust has also bought some land to the rear of the properties that it plans to turn into a "Mackintosh garden".
Les Patterson from the 78 Derngate Trust said the building was "iconic".
"People come from all over the world to see this house," he said.
He said visitors can have a mixed reaction to the decor but added: "I think in 1917 they would have been astounded in Northampton that such a house existed."
The project was paid for from the attraction's own fundraising and £400,000 from the £25m given to West Northamptonshire Council from the government's Town's Fund.
It was hoped the building work would be completed by the end of April or the beginning of May.
