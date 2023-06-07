A housing shortage in the Republic of Ireland will not be solved without "significant immigration" of construction workers or by persuading people to switch from other sectors, an economic watchdog has warned.

Housing has become one of Ireland’s biggest social, economic and political issues.

The Fiscal Advisory Council said investment in housing has been low in Ireland for more than a decade.

It describes the shortfall in the housing stock as "a fundamental challenge" for the Irish economy.

Ireland’s economy has recovered relatively strongly from the pandemic and inflation is now falling from its recent peak.

However the council warns that the economy is now hitting capacity constraints, external, primarily housing.

"Forecasts for new dwellings construction are only sufficient to keep pace with a rising population, rather than addressing the stock’s shortfall," it said.

‘This context is important for understanding the main causes of Ireland’s capacity constraints, and their effect on the sustainability of economic growth over the medium term."

It warned that one of the difficulties in tackling the problem is a shortage of skilled workers.