Ms Lewis said she did not go to the dentist in lockdown because she felt other people had more of a need because she had false teeth, but she began to have toothache about two weeks ago.

“I phoned my dentist. They only work on a Monday and a Thursday and she was off poorly and they put me in touch with dental advice [phone line] which is the phone call we made to Shrewsbury,” she said.

“Anyway couldn’t get them, 96 times trying, and [I] gave up in the end and phoned all round….96 times we tried. I’ve got it written down.

“It was just saying ‘we’re experiencing a very high volume of calls, thank you for your call, goodbye’. That was it is, cut off straight away.

“It was over about two hours. In the end I just said.. give up, give up, let’s phone round a dentist and to be fair they were very good – although you would be for nearly £200. I had to go private in the end."

She said the tooth was now feeling ok after treatment.