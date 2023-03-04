Designs have been released of a bridge named after England footballer Jude Bellingham, planned for the HS2 high-speed rail line.

Bellingham Bridge, a tribute to the Stourbridge-born midfielder, is set to be built behind West Midlands Fire Service headquarters on Vauxhall Road, in Birmingham.

Computer generated images submitted as part of the planning application show it lit up at night.

The 150-metre long bridge would form part of the three Curzon Street viaducts that bring HS2 trains into the city.