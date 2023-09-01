Students at a school in the West Midlands face disruption at the start of the new term, its head says, after a building was found to contain a type of concrete at the centre of safety concerns.

More than 100 schools in England have been told to close areas with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) unless they can be made safe.

The government escalated concerns over the material on Thursday, just days before the new academic year.

RAAC was found at Wood Green Academy, Wednesbury, over the summer, its head teacher said.