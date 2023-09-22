Street lights could be updated in £1m scheme
At a glance
Councillors approve £1m to be spent on street light upgrades
West Suffolk Council says the change to LED could reduce energy bills
The plan is due to be approved by full council next week
An investment of £1m has been supported by councillors to convert 1,500 old parish and street lights into energy-saving alternatives.
West Suffolk Council believes a plan to use LEDs could save 80 tonnes of planet-warming greenhouse gas CO2 every year and help reduce energy costs.
The move is due to be debated and decided by a full council meeting on Tuesday.
An investment of £442,000 had been made by the previous Conservative administration.
Independent councillor Gerald Kelly, the portfolio holder for governance and regulatory, said: "There is a massive bill to get the lights upgraded and, once they do, parish councils can save a lot of money.
"This is an easy way of having a large reduction in the district’s use of energy."
Conservative councillor Sarah Broughton said: "It’s better for the environment and it will help some towns and parishes.
"But it is a lot of money to be putting into this during a cost of living crisis."
