An investment of £1m has been supported by councillors to convert 1,500 old parish and street lights into energy-saving alternatives.

West Suffolk Council believes a plan to use LEDs could save 80 tonnes of planet-warming greenhouse gas CO2 every year and help reduce energy costs.

The move is due to be debated and decided by a full council meeting on Tuesday.

An investment of £442,000 had been made by the previous Conservative administration.