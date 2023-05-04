A naming ceremony has been held for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company newest ferry in South Korea ahead of its journey to the UK.

The Manxman is set to be officially handed over to the company next week after being constructed at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

The newest addition to the company's fleet is the third be given the name.

At 436ft (133m) long, the vessel is the largest in the Steam Packet's history.