Storm rescue was do or die, says race sailor
An injured round-the-world sailor who was stranded after his boat was damaged in an Atlantic storm said it was "do or die" when he was rescued.
Ian Herbert-Jones, from Oswestry, Shropshire, was taking part in the Golden Globe race when the vessel's mast snapped and it took in water.
A Taiwanese fishing crew came to his aid on Tuesday and he said he had had to jump without a line on to the boat.
"It was a bit do or die and happened really fast," the sailor said.
"It was really touch and go, I managed to get on the ladder, got two steps up and before I knew it, there were about 20 pairs of hands dragging me over the side."
The 52-year-old was hurt as he fought to control his boat, Puffin, in the extreme weather as he approached South America.
Speaking to the Golden Globe's website, Mr Herbert-Jones said he was bruised and battered but otherwise OK.
"My shoulder is black and blue. I probably have a couple of little scars on my forehead, my head took a bit of a bashing but other than that, I'm pretty good," he said.
"I literally watched all my hopes and dreams disintegrating in front of me."
The seaman was picked up by the crew of the Zi Da Wang after a co-ordinated effort between the Taiwanese government, British coastguards and an Argentine rescue centre.
The vessel is taking him to Cape Town where he said he was due to arrive on 20 April.
The race sees competitors attempt to solo circumnavigate the globe in traditional boats.
Mr Herbert-Jones had spent four years preparing to take part, his wife, Sally, told BBC Radio Shropshire.
"I think there will be other things in the future but for now, he needs to get home and re-evaluate a little, take stock and also take great pride in what he has achieved," she said.
