A murder investigation has started in Cornwall after the suspicious death of a woman, police say.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the woman, in her 60s, was found unresponsive and with serious facial injuries at an address in Penwithick, near St Austell, on Tuesday evening.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene in Penwithick Road.

A 36-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of murder and was in custody, officers said.

It was believed he was known to the victim, police said.

Police remain at the scene and officers were working to inform the woman's next of kin, the force said.

Officers have appealed for witnesses and information.