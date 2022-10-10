Care home criticised over 'hazard risk'
A care home has been branded unsafe after inspectors found residents could access hazardous substances.
Hayes Close, in Whitwick, Leicestershire, was rated "requires improvement" following an unannounced inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Inspectors found one resident's evacuation plan had them in the wrong room, though staff were found to be kind and caring.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service has approached the care home for a comment.
Inspectors found a number of safety failings during a visit in June, with cleaning products and toiletries containing hazardous ingredients left out in a communal bathroom.
"No consideration had been taken regarding the risk of these products being accessible to people, some of whom did not have the capacity to ensure their own safety," a report said, external.
The care home was rated as good for effectiveness, caring and responsiveness, but failings in safety and management meant it was rated overall as "requires improvement" by the CQC.