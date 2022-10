The vast majority of businesses and social enterprises in southern Scotland have seen rising costs impact their operations.

A survey carried out across Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders found 95% were facing challenges due to the issue.

The South of Scotland Business Panel Survey, external - carried out in June and July - also found confidence had fallen.

The number of businesses optimistic for the next 12 months had fallen to 40% from 52% in the previous study in February and March.

However, despite the challenges more than nine out of ten remained confident of their own viability over the next six months.