Students at a Devon school have taken part in a so-called colour run in support of a fellow pupil who became the UK's youngest liver transplant survivor.

Lottie Bryon-Edmond, from Torquay, Devon, underwent a liver transplant in 2011 when she was five weeks old.

Stover Prep School, near Newton Abbot, hosted the event for Lottie, now aged 11, as part of her efforts to raise money for a planned memorial to organ donors to be built Torbay Hospital.

A colour run is a 5km (3-mile) untimed event, with those taking part getting covered in different coloured powder at every 1km mark.