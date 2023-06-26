School joins liver transplant girl in colour run
Students at a Devon school have taken part in a so-called colour run in support of a fellow pupil who became the UK's youngest liver transplant survivor.
Lottie Bryon-Edmond, from Torquay, Devon, underwent a liver transplant in 2011 when she was five weeks old.
Stover Prep School, near Newton Abbot, hosted the event for Lottie, now aged 11, as part of her efforts to raise money for a planned memorial to organ donors to be built Torbay Hospital.
A colour run is a 5km (3-mile) untimed event, with those taking part getting covered in different coloured powder at every 1km mark.
The event involved all pupils, from nursery age to Year Six.
Lottie underwent her transplant after developing neonatal haemochromatosis, which causes toxic levels of iron to build up in the liver.
She said of fundraising: "I just wanted give a thank you to everyone who's been saving people's lives.
"When Torbay Hospital decided to make a memorial, I thought I should help them."
Her father, Chris Bryon-Edmond, said she was an "inspirational child who has worked so hard".
He said "She shouldn't be here. They told us [before the transplant] she had two weeks to live... but now she is a perfectly ordinary child doing extraordinary things."
Lottie was also made an honorary director of the Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust earlier this year.
Trust bosses said she was given the honour because she had been "doing an amazing job raising awareness of the importance of organ donation".
