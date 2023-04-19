A 500-year-old windmill has reopened three years after being closed for repairs to its rotting support structure.

Bourn Windmill in Cambridgeshire was closed in early 2020 when extensive rot was found in the post-mill's supporting beams.

It had been placed on the Heritage at Risk list, external because of possible collapse and its owner, Cambridge Past, Present & Future (CPPF), external, has led the fundraising to restore it.

Historic England called it a "nationally important landmark". Open days resume in May.