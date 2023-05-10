Police have urged riders and drivers to stay within their limits during this year's Isle of Man's TT festival, which returns on 29 May.

In 2022, almost half of all motorcycle collisions on the island occurred during the TT fortnight.

Launching the constabulary's annual safety campaign Chief Constable Russ Foster said the island's roads were "unforgiving of human error" by those unfamiliar with them.

Officers wanted visitors to be able to "return home safely to their loved ones", he said.