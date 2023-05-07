A man has been arrested after a number of "targeted" arsons, police said.

Cambridgeshire Police said a fire was reported at a home in Hill Rise in Huntingdon at about 18:15 BST on Thursday, when people were the property, but were not hurt. Two further attacks on vehicles were then reported.

The force said it was "treating the suspected arsons as targeted attacks and patrols have been increased in the areas affected".

A man in his 20s, from Huntingdon, was being held in custody after being arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.