Irish politician defends wife's purchase of council property
Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins is facing ongoing scrutiny over a local council's decision to sell a property that was ultimately bought by his wife
Mr Collins was a member of Limerick County Council when it agreed to sell the property in January 2007
The house was subsequently bought by Mr Collins' wife in September 2008, after he had left the council to become a member of parliament
Mr Collins says neither he or his wife had "any pecuniary or beneficial interest in that property" when he was a councillor
A member of the Irish parliament has said he has done nothing wrong as scrutiny continues of his local council's decision 16 years ago to put a property up for sale that was ultimately bought by his wife.
Niall Collins was a member of Limerick County Council when it agreed in January 2007 that the property should be sold.
Mr Collins attended that meeting, according to reporting by The Ditch website, and the property was subsequently purchased by his wife in September 2008.
Mr Collins had left the council to become a TD (member of the Irish parliament) by then.
However, responding to the issue for the first time, Mr Collins said neither he or his wife "had any pecuniary or beneficial interest in that property" when he was a councillor.
'Transparent and open'
In a statement, Mr Collins, who is Minister of State for Skills and Further Education and has been a Fianna Fáil TD since 2007, confirmed it was agreed to put the property up for sale after a council meeting in January 2007.
He added that the property was sold to his wife, Eimear O'Connor, "following a transparent and open sales process which was open to all".
Mr Collins said this was after the property had been advertised in local media, 21 months after the council decision and 16 months after he had left council to become a TD.
'Set out the facts'
Minister of State Jack Chambers has said the Tánaiste (Irish deputy PM) and leader of Fianna Fáil, Micheál Martin, is satisfied with Mr Collins' account.
Speaking on RTÉ's Upfront programme, Mr Chambers said the statement "set out the facts".
He added that Mr Collins was "entitled to his good name and due process".
Mr Collins is likely to face further questions about the allegations at the Dáil (Irish parliament) this week.
In a message on Twitter, Rise-Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy wrote: "Finally he speaks. Let's see if he agrees to appear before the Dáil and answer questions about it this week."