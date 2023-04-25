A member of the Irish parliament has said he has done nothing wrong as scrutiny continues of his local council's decision 16 years ago to put a property up for sale that was ultimately bought by his wife.

Niall Collins was a member of Limerick County Council when it agreed in January 2007 that the property should be sold.

Mr Collins attended that meeting, according to reporting by The Ditch website, and the property was subsequently purchased by his wife in September 2008.

Mr Collins had left the council to become a TD (member of the Irish parliament) by then.

However, responding to the issue for the first time, Mr Collins said neither he or his wife "had any pecuniary or beneficial interest in that property" when he was a councillor.