Police seize £130,000 Porsche at car meet

Seized PorscheNottinghamshire Police

The car was seized after police found it was uninsured

A £130,000 Porsche has been seized by police responding to reports of a car meet in Nottinghamshire.

A number of drivers were dealt with by officers after a gathering at Toton Lane Park and Ride in Toton on Sunday.

The Porsche was found to be uninsured and was impounded.

Officers said such meetings had a serious impact on local communities and they believed such actions would help deter them.

Insp Mike Ebbins said: “Sunday was a great result and shows our commitment to ensuring that this park and ride does not become a location of choice for these types of meets."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related links