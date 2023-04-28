A further closure of a busy route from the Isle of Man capital to the west will go ahead later after work was delayed by weather conditions, the Department of Infrastructure has confirmed.

Part of Peel Road, between Quarterbridge and Braddan Bridge, will be closed between 18:30 and 06:00 BST.

A spokesman for the DOI said the road was not closed on Thursday evening as initially planned as wet and windy weather meant line painting could not be carried out.

Resurfacing works on the carriageway were completed on Wednesday evening.