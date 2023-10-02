Council scraps tax for young care leavers
At a glance
Nourt Devon District Council will scrap council tax for care leavers until they are 25
The change will come into effect later this month
One councillor says it is a "really good scheme"
- Published
A Devon council has agreed to scrap council tax for people who leave the care system until they are 25.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said North Devon District councillors had agreed to offer them a 100% discount.
The change, which has been supported by other local authorities across the county, is to come into effect later this month.
Care leavers are considered particularly vulnerable for getting into council tax debt as they move into independent accommodation and manage their finances for the first time.
David Worden, Lib Dem councillor for South Molton, who proposed the recommendation, said it was a "really good scheme".
He said: "It is a very difficult time for young people who leave their care provision and become independent.”
The council will use around £6,000 for the scheme until March 2024 and then the cost will be absorbed by the overall collection fund for council tax under its exceptional hardship policy.
