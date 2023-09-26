Hostel warning as residents face homelessness
At a glance
Three hostels, run by House of Mercy, are facing closure due to financial pressures
Gravesham Borough Council said it was providing assistance to those affected by the closures
Charity trustees and Gravesham MP Adam Holloway said House of Mercy needed more support from the council, which does not currently provide funding
Three hostels in Gravesham are facing closure due to financial pressures, putting 20 people at risk of homelessness.
Residents of the shelters run by House of Mercy, a charity set up by nuns in the 1980s, have until Friday to find new accommodation.
House of Mercy does not receive funding from Gravesham Borough Council for its three properties, set up specifically for single people.
Charity trustees said they would benefit from official funding while Gravesham MP Adam Holloway said the local authority had become "used to having these facilities provided by this charity".
This model of funding was "unprecedented", Mr Holloway said, adding that he had spoken to the government about it.
Bethany Barton moved into the hostel following a relationship breakdown and said she was "absolutely terrified" about the closure.
As well as splitting up with her ex-partner, Ms Barton lost her home, her job and her dog died all on the same day.
She told the BBC that she had "rebuilt everything" before being asked to move away again.
Gravesham Borough Council said it had a duty to provide advice and assistance to those having to find new accommodation.
Everyone affected by the closure would be invited to discuss their situation, the council said.
Michael Donovan, vice chair of trustees at House of Mercy, said people could end up sofa surfing or sleeping on the streets.
"They need to be looked after," he said. "Something needs to be in place - a safety net."
