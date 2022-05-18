'Flower-rich' habitat being created in north Cornwall

A wildlife project is creating and enhancing a "flower-rich" habitat along the north Cornwall coast.

The project, North Cornwall B-Lines, is working with the community and local landowners to help create 20 hectares of habitats for pollinating insects and threatened bee species.

Work is focussing on areas around Hayle and the Towans, Perranporth and Cubert, and Trevose and Polzeath.

Buglife conservation officer Laura Larkin said the project would help expand Cornwall's wildlife.

She said: “There are some very special bee species that can be found along Cornwall’s north coast.

"By working together we can help to encourage these populations to grow and spread to new areas."

Throughout the summer Buglife will be running a series of talks and events along the coastline as well as working with local schools.